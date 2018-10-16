UN issues DR Congo Ebola warning

UN issues DR Congo Ebola warning
Source: BBC
Date: 16-10-2018 Time: 09:10:37:am
Health workers have had to cope with the insecurity as well as dealing with the virus

The United Nations is warning that fighting in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo is hampering efforts to contain an outbreak of the Ebola virus which has killed 24 people in the past week.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, said an upsurge in fighting among rebel groups in North Kivu province was increasing the risk of the virus spreading within DR Congo and to neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda.

He added:

Quote Message: In recent weeks armed attacks in and around Beni in North Kivu have severely affected both civilian and front-line workers, forcing the temporary suspension of the response and raising the risk that the virus will continue to spread."

In recent weeks armed attacks in and around Beni in North Kivu have severely affected both civilian and front-line workers, forcing the temporary suspension of the response and raising the risk that the virus will continue to spread."

Health officials say they are also encountering resistance to some of the disease-containment measures being used.

The World Health Organization will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to declare the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern".

