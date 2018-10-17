DR Congo summons Angola ambassador over Congolese expulsion

DR Congo summons Angola ambassador over Congolese expulsion
Source: BBC
Date: 17-10-2018 Time: 05:10:16:pm
Congolese authorities say at least 28,000 of its citizens were expelled from Angola

Democratic Republic of Congo has summoned the Angolan ambassador over the expulsion of thousands of Congolese migrants from Angola during a crackdown on artisanal diamond mining this month, Congo's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"Angola [should] conduct a comprehensive investigation to establish who is responsible for these wrongful acts," Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu said in a statement.

Congolese fleeing Angola, estimated to be 28,000 by the DR Congo government, said they had been forced to leave by Angola.

Some of them accused the Angolan police of carrying out human rights abuses.

In a speech on Tuesday to parliament, Angola's President, Joao Lourenco, said illegal immigration linked to illicit diamond mining had reached alarming levels.

In order to be less reliant on oil the mining sector is to be reformed and President Lourenco said the days when anyone could join in the hunt for diamonds were now over.

Angolan Police Commissioner Antonio Bernardo denied the accusations of violence on Wednesday, and said that the border agreement between the two countries only allowed for visits up to 48 hours, news agency Reuters reports.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Telecom tariffs to go up November 1
Normalisation Committee consider Novelty League
Report Findings: Rojo election research predicted doom for NDC
NaBCo neither condemnable nor solution to job crisis - IMANI


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Don't introduce new taxes in 2019 budget - TUC to gov't
Akyemansa District marks 10th Anniversary
Webster University Ghana holds Webster Works
NaBCo neither condemnable nor solution to job crisis - IMANI
Report Findings: Rojo election research predicted doom for NDC
Telecom tariffs to go up November 1
Bukom Boxing Arena violence – Coach Akai Nettey apologizes
Banking sector shake-up puts a strain on confidence in informal sector pensions

MOST POPULAR
Part of $175m loan to build hospitals spent on NDC re-election research
Video: Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie’s diss song at ‘Reign’ concert
Teacher dead; students injured in Odumase accident
If I wanted the judges dead I would have done that in 1979, not 1982- Rawlings
Who killed the Judges?: Amedeka is alive and well in North America- Baako
LIFESTYLE
Most burger chains fail on annual antibiotics report card
ODD NEWS
Man rescued after burying himself alive so he could become a god
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
This website charges people 99 cents to see who else paid 99 cents
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Ghanaians in UK begin registration ahead of 2020 election plans