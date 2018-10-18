Two White SA farmers found guilty of murdering Black teen

Source: BBC
Date: 18-10-2018

A court in South Africa has found two South African white farmers guilty of killing 16-year-old black boy Matlhomola Moshoeu in 2017.

Judge Ronald Hendricks said he believed Pieter Doorewaad and Phillip Schutte threw the boy from the back of a moving truck after they caught him allegedly stealing sunflowers.

The farmers said the boy had jumped from the truck.

A spokesman from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) welcomed today’s judgement.

“We feel vindicated. The judgement reinforces confidence in South Africa’s justice system. The two white racists will rot in jail,” its spokesman told local media

The two men are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

