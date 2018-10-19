First Dutch gender-neutral passport issued

First Dutch gender-neutral passport issued
Source: BBC
Date: 19-10-2018 Time: 03:10:29:pm

The Netherlands has issued its first gender-neutral passport.

Leonne Zeegers, 57, received a passport with the gender designation X, instead of M for man or V for woman. 

Born male, in 2001 Zeegers had surgery to become female, but now identifies as intersex. 

Zeegers won a lawsuit, with judges ruling that preventing a registration as gender neutral amounted to a "violation of private life, self-determination and personal autonomy". 

About 4% of the Dutch public identifies as neither male nor female, the BBC's Anna Holligan reports from The Hague.

Despite the ruling, it remains a matter for courts to decide if an individual should receive an X designation for gender. 

Several countries already offer a gender-neutral option in passport applications. They are: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, India, Malta, Nepal, New Zealand and Pakistan. 

Our correspondent says the Zeegers case has galvanised LGBT support groups to ask the Dutch government to change existing legislation, to allow anyone to identify as a third gender. 

Currently, all UK passport holders have to specify whether they are male or female.

In June a campaigner lost a High Court challenge to the UK passport rules - their bid for an "X" category was rejected.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Franklin Cudjoe confirms Kelni settlement; denies taking money
Akufo-Addo reveals his legacy to Ghana Army
Ghana Connect: Normalising the abnormal with Ghana Man Time
Mystery tilapia death: Fisheries Minister shuts Fujian farm; dead tilapia buried 


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Collaborate more with academia-PEF head tells industry captains
T.I AMASS are champions of Luv FM High School debate
2019 Budget statement: Ofori Atta, team consult stakeholders for inputs
Ghana Connect: Normalising the abnormal with Ghana Man Time
Initiate national competition to re-design the City of Accra-Spektra Global Boss
B/A Reg Min disputes casualty reports in Drobo-Japekrom clashes
GN Insurance Holding to list on GSE in three years
Franklin Cudjoe confirms Kelni settlement; denies taking money

MOST POPULAR
Part of $175m loan to build hospitals spent on NDC re-election research
Video: Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie’s diss song at ‘Reign’ concert
Teacher dead; students injured in Odumase accident
GMA UK: I picked up Pounds on stage because they were mine - Patapaa
If I wanted the judges dead I would have done that in 1979, not 1982- Rawlings
LIFESTYLE
I had an affair with a married man—and we never even kissed
ODD NEWS
California students 'mixed grandparent's cremated ashes into homemade cookies'
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Tiny companion phone released in Japan
OBITUARY
Joseph Ohene-Manu
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAL