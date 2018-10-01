Cameroon atrocity: Finding the soldiers who killed this woman

Cameroon atrocity: Finding the soldiers who killed this woman
Source: BBC
Date: 01-10-2018 Time: 07:10:45:am

In July 2018 a horrifying video began to circulate on social media. It shows two women and two young children being led away at gunpoint by a group of Cameroonian soldiers. The captives are blindfolded, forced to the ground, and shot 22 times.

The government of Cameroon initially dismissed the video as “fake news.” But BBC Africa Eye, through forensic analysis of the footage, can prove exactly where this happened, when it happened, and who is responsible for the killings.

Investigation by Aliaume Leroy and Ben Strick

Produced by Daniel Adamson and Aliaume Leroy

Motion Graphics: Tom Flannery

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Free SHS controversy: Agyenim Boateng hits back at Akufo-Addo
We won't stop dreaming; Ablakwa to President Akufo-Addo
22 Agogo State College students arrested over protest; school shut down
Kotoko appoint CK Akonnor as coach on three-year deal


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Volta Region: Israeli Embassy, Helpapp renovate basic school
Free SHS controversy: Agyenim Boateng hits back at Akufo-Addo
22 Agogo State College students arrested over protest; school shut down
We won't stop dreaming; Ablakwa to President Akufo-Addo
Gas purchase agreement: Eni insists deal best for Ghana
Kotoko appoint CK Akonnor as coach on three-year deal
Video: It’s unfair to call Ghanaian comedians boring – Lekzy Decomic
Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG special award

MOST POPULAR
Ghana-U.S. reach diplomatic agreement to deport 7000 persons
Affordable houses: Mahama govt paid $198m for 5,000 units but built only 1,200
Tarkwa residents block ‘bad roads’; prevent Minister from entering
Unknown assailants attack Darkuman Mosque
'It's not a loan' - IMF classifies $2bn infrastructure-for-bauxite deal with China
LIFESTYLE
Assembly bans use of lorry tyres for meat processing
ODD NEWS
The weirdest U.S. weather events of 2018 so far
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook faces class-action lawsuit over massive new hack
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Minors registered in limited registration exercise- CODEO