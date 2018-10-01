Zambia arrests Chinese for 'illegal military training'

Police in Zambia arrested two Chinese nationals over the weekend over allegations that they were giving illegal military training to members of a local security firm.

One was arrested on Saturday and another on Sunday in the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone, police said.

In total, at least 11 people, including Zambians, were arrested in the operation, police added.

A Zambian director of Alert Safety Security in Livingstone was also detained, Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement.

Police had confiscated shotguns, a pistol and ammunition, he added.

The security company and the suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.