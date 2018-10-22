Sierra Leonean President ends first day of 2-day Ghanaian tour

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 22-10-2018 Time: 08:10:53:pm
President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio with President Nana Akufo-Addo Monday.

Sierra Leone is following Ghana’s lead as the nation prepares to launch Free SHS in their country.

On Monday, Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio paid a visit to the Jubilee House, where he met with President Akufo-Addo to sign a communique on a number of issues, including health, education and finance.

Bio’s visit is part of a two-day tour, which aims to strengthen foreign relations between the two nations. Akufo-Addo will host a presidential lunch where bilateral talks between the pair have been scheduled.

“It is my sincere desire that we set the tone for Ghana and Sierra Leone to search continually for ways to co-operate, irrespective of who is at the helm of affairs of our respective countries.

“I have no doubt, however, that, together, the two of us can forge a new, strong partnership for cooperation between our two nations for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” Akufo-Addo said Monday.

Akufo-Addo explained that Ghana is currently working with the Sierra Leonean government to receive technical assistance from experts for the use of vocational education training.

In return, Ghana has committed to working with Sierra Leone to implement a health deployment program for Ebola-affected parts of the nation.

Also on the agenda was talks of a trade. The African Continental Free Trade Area, an agreement built with the objective of creating a solitary continental market for goods and services, would boost productivity, Akufo-Addo said. The agreement, if ratified, would unify 54 African countries and rake in a combined gross domestic product of more than $3.4 trillion.

Bio’s wife, Fatima, and members of his Cabinet are also on the tour.

“It was a pleasure to host Fatima Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, as she and her husband President Julius Bio visit Ghana,” First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo wrote in a tweet.






 

