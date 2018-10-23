Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom of UCC Wins 2018 Global Classrooms Initiative Award

A Research Fellow at the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA), Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom, has won a $10,000 grant from the Office of International Affairs, University of Maryland, College Park, United States of America (USA).

Dr. Boakye-Yiadom jointly won the award with Dr. Candace Moore of the University of Maryland (UMD). The two lecturers won the grant with their proposal titled “The Student Personnel Services and the College Student”. As recipients of the award the two scholars are now fellows of the Global Classrooms Initiative.

They are expected to collaboratively implement the proposal in their classrooms at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and University of Maryland, College Park, USA.

According to the International Office of UMD, the evaluation committee recognised the potential of introducing students to digital technologies that would expose students to cross cultural, virtual and project based experiences in their proposal hence the award of the award.

The Global Classrooms Initiative provides financial support to faculty to develop innovative, project-based courses that bring together UMD students and students from partner universities around the world using various digital technologies. These exciting new courses aim to provide students with international experiences that mirror the kind of work they will encounter throughout their lives in a cross cultural, project-based and virtual. experience.

In another development, Dr. Boakye-Yiadom’s proposal on “Developing Global Classrooms in Ghanaian Higher Education” was accepted for presentation at the Inaugural Global Partners Conference at the University at Buffalo, New York, USA. The Conference was held from Sunday, September 30, to Friday, October 5, 2018.