Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom of UCC Wins 2018 Global Classrooms Initiative Award

Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom of UCC Wins 2018 Global Classrooms Initiative Award
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kwadwo Nyarko
Date: 23-10-2018 Time: 04:10:50:pm

A Research Fellow at the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA), Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom, has won a $10,000 grant from the Office of International Affairs, University of Maryland, College Park, United States of America (USA).

Dr. Boakye-Yiadom jointly won the award with Dr. Candace Moore of the University of Maryland (UMD). The two lecturers won the grant with their proposal titled “The Student Personnel Services and the College Student”. As recipients of the award the two scholars are now fellows of the Global Classrooms Initiative.

They are expected to collaboratively implement the proposal in their classrooms at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and University of Maryland, College Park, USA.

According to the International Office of UMD, the evaluation committee recognised the potential of introducing students to digital technologies that would expose students to cross cultural, virtual and project based experiences in their proposal hence the award of the award.  

The Global Classrooms Initiative provides financial support to faculty to develop innovative, project-based courses that bring together UMD students and students from partner universities around the world using various digital technologies. These exciting new courses aim to provide students with international experiences that mirror the kind of work they will encounter throughout their lives in a cross cultural, project-based and virtual. experience.

In another development, Dr. Boakye-Yiadom’s proposal on “Developing Global Classrooms in Ghanaian Higher Education” was accepted for presentation at the Inaugural Global Partners Conference at the University at Buffalo, New York, USA. The Conference was held from Sunday, September 30, to Friday, October 5, 2018. 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Police did not find anything incriminating against Afoko
Khashoggi murder 'planned days in advance" - Turkey's Erdogan
Asantehene to invite feuding KNUST parties
Video: Joy News Agenda - Lightless Tema motorway haunts accident victims


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Trends, analysis and perspective of business re-engineering & rationalization
Number #12: NMC orders Hot FM Presenter to stop attacking Anas
Ghacem gets govt commendation for biodiversity initiative
WACCBIP organizes free breast screening on UG campus
Omane Boamah writes: Bawumia’s queer question on social policy
Asantehene to invite feuding KNUST parties
Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom of UCC Wins 2018 Global Classrooms Initiative Award
MASHAV: Israel’s approach to effective development cooperation

MOST POPULAR
KNUST closed down indefinitely
NABCO postings to start from November 1
KNUST: Military deployed as 'rogue' students go on rampage; school property destroyed
Woman who spent $150k on King Promise’s career threatens to sue
Franklin Cudjoe confirms Kelni settlement; denies taking money
LIFESTYLE
WACCBIP organizes free breast screening on UG campus
ODD NEWS
Man faces jail time for calling police 45,000 times in one year
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung’s folding ‘Galaxy X’ phone rumoured to arrive next month
OBITUARY
MR. GOTTFRIED MARTIN SARPONG
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAL