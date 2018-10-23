Guinea police fire teargas at student protest

Source: BBC
Date: 23-10-2018 Time: 01:10:53:am
File Photo: In 2017, police in the Guinean capital, Conakry clashed with protesters demanding the reopening of schools

Guinean school students have taken to the streets in their hundreds in the capital, Conakry, to demand that their teachers, who are currently on strike, return to work.

Schools re-opened for the academic year on 3 October but the strike has meant that no classes have taken place.

Police fought running battles with the protesting students and fired tear gas to disperse them.

The teachers are on strike following the failure of the government to meet their demand for a pay increase.

Monday's student protest came after a government communique was broadcast on state media indicating that a solution had been found to the end the strike.

Students went to class only to find that the situation had changed , with teachers nowhere to be found.

