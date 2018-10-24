Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton

Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton
Source: CNN
Date: 24-10-2018 Time: 01:10:31:pm

The United States Secret Service intercepted two "suspicious packages" addressed to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this week, the agency said Wednesday.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during "routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the agency said in a statement.

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, on Wednesday morning, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.

The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, a suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros was discovered and rendered safe. Authorities are investigating whether there are any connections between the three packages.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Rot at EPA; cost of Beta malt inflated from ¢50 to ¢150
UTAG mounts strong defense against removal of KNUST VC
GCB Bank expands operations to Sierra Leone, Liberia
Kotoko petition Normalisation Committee over Africa snub


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Cameroon 'mansion' to be built for election judge
AfDB headlines strong performance ahead of key investment forum
Yara Ghana Supports women farmers with fertilisers
Secret Service intercepts 2 'suspicious packages' addressed to Obama, Clinton
GMO debate must be refocused on scientific facts – KNUST lecturer
Armed robbers break into police armoury in Daboya
UTAG mounts strong defense against removal of KNUST VC
UPSA launches ¢100m Scholarship Fund

MOST POPULAR
KNUST closed down indefinitely
NABCO postings to start from November 1
KNUST: Military deployed as 'rogue' students go on rampage; school property destroyed
Woman who spent $150k on King Promise’s career threatens to sue
KNUST lecturers cane students, others ordered to kneel in rain

LIFESTYLE
Happily married husband whose wife is sex worker shares experience
ODD NEWS
Robbers asked to come back - and arrested on their return
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
What tech giants really do with your data
OBITUARY
OPANYIN SAMUEL GEORGE BOATENG
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAL