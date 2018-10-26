Nigeria curfew after kidnapped chief's death

Nigeria curfew after kidnapped chief's death
Source: BBC
Date: 26-10-2018 Time: 11:10:05:am

A 24-hour curfew has been reinstated in the Nigerian state of Kaduna from 11:00 local time on Friday following the death of a prominent traditional chief, who was abducted amid communal violence last week.

Maiwada Raphael Galadima, the Agom Adara (the traditional leader of the Adara people), was abducted last Friday after visiting the town of Kasuwan Magani, which had just witnessed clashes between Muslim and Christian youths at its market.

The unrest in Kasuwan Magani led to deadly violence elsewhere in the state, which is why a curfew was initially imposed

An official from a local Adara group who went to identify the chief's body at a hospital in Kaduna said kidnappers had collected a ransom and then killed him, local media reports.

The Kaduna state government said the “criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us”.

Its statement about the new curfew continued:

Quote Message: This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy.

This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy.

Quote Message: It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe."

It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe."

Curfew-nga

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Menzgold could commence full operations by November 5
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name
Dr. Bawumia joins Ghanaian Muslims in London's Central Mosque
‘He is a politician worthy of trust’ - Osu citizens laud Goosie Tanoh 


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Earthquake hits Greek island
Nigeria curfew after kidnapped chief's death
When I started music, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy were in JSS – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name
Don’t advise me when you can’t afford a car – Shatta Wale jabs Sarkodie
‘He is a politician worthy of trust’ - Osu citizens laud Goosie Tanoh 
I will wed Shatta Michy next year – Shatta Wale reveals
Menzgold could commence full operations by November 5

MOST POPULAR
KNUST closed down indefinitely
NABCO postings to start from November 1
KNUST Governing Council dissolved
KNUST lecturers cane students, others ordered to kneel in rain
KNUST: Military deployed as 'rogue' students go on rampage; school property destroyed
LIFESTYLE
27 funny and clever examples of children's logic
ODD NEWS
Jesus painting survives hellish fire that burnt down 150-yr old church
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Google sacks dozens over sexual harassment
OBITUARY
OPANYIN SAMUEL GEORGE BOATENG
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA