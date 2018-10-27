Liberia to partner with Ghana Journalists Association

A high-powered Ghanaian and Liberian delegation is currently in Beijing for the China 2018 Seminar for Renowned Commentators & Columnists of Africa which started earlier this month. Several African journalists represented private media institutions and government agencies.

The China Seminar for Renowned Commentators and Columnists is a regular training program organized by and supported by the China-Africa Aid Office through the Country’s Department of Foreign Affairs. It brings together several media technicians from different parts of the world to share knowledge and experiences in different areas in Journalism, Communication and Public Diplomacy.

Assistant Information Minister of Liberia Samuel Worzie expressed interest in a collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association for its coming programs aimed at equipping journalists with requisite skills for effective journalism.

Presenting on behalf of the delegation, Asst. Minister Worzie informed the organizers that Liberia delegation presence at the seminar was supported by Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the government and public Information system.

Minister Worzie used the occasion to thank the Government of People’s Republic of China for providing such training opportunity to Ghanians and Liberians.

The team have made several field trips to the Great Wall of China on the outskirts of Beijing, have visited the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, Xingua News Agency and several other historical sites in the country.

The Cultural Attache’ and Ambassador of Liberia to China Ambassador Jon Bricks, who also supported the idea of Ghana /Liberia collaboration on media , expressed optimism that Liberia’s cultural heritage will shortly regain its pre-war status recognition and respect due to the commitment of the government of President Dr. George Manneh Weah to the development of Liberia.

Delegation from Ghana includes Dorren Hamon of The Graphic, Abagali Caesar and Yeboah Kwasi Kisi from the Ghana News Agency, Kingsly Elijah Hope of The Ghanaian Times while deligation from Liberia includeed Assistant Information Minister for Information Services Hon. Samuel Worzie. Other members of the delegation include: Hon. Princess Turkolon, Assistant Minister for Tourism at the Ministry of Information; Tetee Gebro, Deputy Director General at Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS); Robert Haynes, Assistant Director of Public Affairs at MICAT and Wycein Barrolle, Tourism Director for Marketing.

The China International Publishing Group [CIPG] was founded in 1949 with a mission to introduce China to foreign countries through books, magazines and websites.