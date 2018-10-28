Ghana Institution of Engineering invited to UK to lead delegation at Global Engineering Congress

The Ghana Institution of Engineering President Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson traveled to Europe last week where he led a delegation at Global Engineering Congress in London last week.

Under the theme, “Engineering Leadership for Sustainable Development Progressing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” world-renowned leaders in the engineering sector convened to address and find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges in the industry.

The event celebrates GhIE’s 50-year anniversary and marks the bicentenary celebration of the Institution of Civil Engineers UK. Both organisations held bilateral talks to review the Agreement of Cooperation between the two bodies.

Attendees included GhIE’s Executive Director, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Women in Engineering President of the GhIE, Rita Ohene Sarfo and former Presidents of GIE, Kwame Boakye and Carlien Bou-Chedid, who was unanimously elected as the President-elect of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations at the General Assembly held at the Kenya High Commission in London.



 

