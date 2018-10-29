Akufo-Addo in Germany for G20 Compact with Africa

Akufo-Addo in Germany for G20 Compact with Africa
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 29-10-2018 Time: 05:10:25:pm
Under the Compact with Africa, Ghana and Germany have entered into a 100 million euros bilateral Investment and Reform Partnership agreement to aid in investments, renewable energy and vocational training.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is currently on tour in Europe to strengthen foreign ties between Ghana and its European allies.

“The 2018 Conference is bringing together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to co-ordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors,” a Government of Ghana press statement reads.

While in Germany, Akufo-Addo has met with execs at Volkswagen and Siemens todiscuss possible business ventures between Ghana and the German companies.

Read more: Merkel travels to West Africa for talks on migration, trade and investment

In Cote d’Ivoire, Akufo-Addo met with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to speak on regional issues before heading to Europe to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who announced her resignation from her post early Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the powerful Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in France.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will accompany the President at the forum.

 

 

 

