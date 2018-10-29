Indonesia:Boeing 737 plane with 188 passengers crashes in sea

Indonesia:Boeing 737 plane with 188 passengers crashes in sea
Source: BBC
Date: 29-10-2018 Time: 05:10:39:am
File Photo

A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane with 188 people on board has crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Flight JT 610 was on a scheduled flight to Pangkal Pinang, the main town in the Bangka Belitung Islands.

It lost contact with ground control a few minutes after take-off, and was last tracked crossing the sea - it is unclear if there are any survivors.

The plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a brand new type of aircraft.

What happened?

Flight JT 610 took off from Jakarta at 06:20 local time on Monday morning (23:30 GMT on Sunday).

It was due to arrive at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang an hour later but about 13 minutes into the flight, authorities lost contact with the plane.

The pilot had earlier asked to return to Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport, the head of Pangkal Pinang's search and rescue office, Danang Priandoko, told local news outlet Kompas.

At a news conference, officials said the plane had been carrying 178 adults, one infant and two babies, as well as two pilots and five cabin crew.

Emotional relatives wait at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal PinangImage copyrightREUTERS

Image captionDistressed relatives are waiting for news at Depati airport in Pangkal Pinang

The head of Indonesia's disaster agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, has tweeted images which he said showed debris and personal belongings that came from the aircraft and had been found floating in the sea.

Skip Twitter post by @Sutopo_PN

End of Twitter post by @Sutopo_PN

Presentational white space

He also shared a video he said had been taken from a tugboat off Karawang, just east of Jakarta, which appeared to show floating debris and an oil slick.

Debris was also seen near an offshore oil refinery operated by state-owned energy firm Pertamina, an official from the firm said

Debris seen from an offshore oil rigImage copyrightSUTOPO PURWO NUGROHO

Image captionSutopo Purwo Nugroho shared this image on Twitter, taken from the Pertamina facilities showing debris and oil

"The plane crashed into water about 30 to 40m deep," Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told AFP news agency. "We're still searching for the remains of the plane."

Lion Air Group's Chief Executive Edward Sirait earlier told Reuters: "We cannot give any comment at this moment. We are trying to collect all the information and data."

Skip Twitter post by @flightradar24

End of Twitter post by @flightradar24

Presentational white space

What do we know about this aircraft?

The aircraft was reported to be a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model only in commercial use since 2016. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft had been delivered to Lion Air in August.

Map showing Jakarta and Pangkal Pinang, the flight path and crash site

Presentational white space

Meant for short-haul travel, the single-aisle plane can fit a maximum of 210 passengers. The plane serving Lion Air flight JT 610 was configured to seat 189 passengers, said aviation consultant Gerry Soejatman.

He told the BBC the MAX 8 had been experiencing problems since it was introduced, including difficulties maintaining a level flight.

How is Lion Air's safety record?

Indonesia, a vast archipelago, is heavily reliant on air travel, but many of its airlines have a poor safety record.

Lion Air is Indonesia's largest low-cost carrier, operating flights domestically as well as a number of international routes in South East Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Established in 1999, it has had issues of safety and poor management in the past and was banned from flying into European airspace until 2016.

Lion Air flight 904 in the sea off Bali in 2013Image copyrightAFP

Image captionThis Lion Air plane landed in the sea off Bali in 2013, but all passengers and crew survived

In 2013, Lion Air flight 904 crashed into the sea on landing at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport. All 108 people on board survived. In 2004, flight 538 from Jakarta crashed and broke up on landing at Solo City, killing 25 people.

In 2011 and 2012 there was a spate of incidents where pilots were found in possession of methamphetamines, in one incident hours before a flight.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Today's Front Pages
Woman charged with pretending to be a witch
Indonesia:Boeing 737 plane with 188 passengers crashes in sea
Helicopter crash: Leicester City billionaire owner dead


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Use breach of privacy as last resort - CJ tells investigative journos
My intersex life: Now I have a new penis
Ugandan celebrity mock wedding to pay Oxford University fees
Morocco abruptly drops clock change
Uproar over Buhari's 'missing' school certificate
Indonesia:Boeing 737 plane with 188 passengers crashes in sea
Far-right candidate wins Brazil poll
Helicopter crash: Leicester City billionaire owner dead

MOST POPULAR
KNUST closed down indefinitely
KNUST Governing Council dissolved
KNUST lecturers cane students, others ordered to kneel in rain
KNUST: Military deployed as 'rogue' students go on rampage; school property destroyed
KNUST students triumph as authorities reverse four ‘oppressive’ policies
LIFESTYLE
My intersex life: Now I have a new penis
ODD NEWS
Woman charged with pretending to be a witch
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
With technology, law enforcement gets better at handling threats by mail
OBITUARY
OPANYIN SAMUEL GEORGE BOATENG
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAA