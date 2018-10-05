Congolese doctor dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to victims of sexual violence

Congolese doctor dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to victims of sexual violence
Source: Reuters
Date: 05-10-2018 Time: 04:10:25:pm

Congolese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Denis Mukwege on Friday dedicated his award to all women affected by rape and sexual violence.

Mukwege, a doctor who treats war rape victims in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery by Islamic State, were earlier announced as joint winners of the prestigious award.

Speaking at a news conference at his Panzi hospital in the eastern Congolese city of Bukavu, Mukwege said the prize was an important recognition of many women’s trauma.

Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad are the winners of the prestigious award

“This violence committed on their bodies happens not only in our country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, but also in many other countries,” he said.

“Dear survivors all over the world, I would like to tell you that through this prize, the world is listening to you and rejects indifference, the world refuses to stand idly by in the face of your suffering.”

Opened in 1999, the Panzi clinic receives thousands of women each year, many of them requiring surgery from sexual violence. It also provides HIV/AIDS treatment as well as free maternal care.

 

