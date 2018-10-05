Snoozing SAA passengers ‘robbed in the sky’

Getting sleep on a plane is not automatic for everyone. But for some passengers on a South Airways (SAA) flight headed to Hong Kong from Johannesburg on Monday their sleep almost cost them their valuables.

According to South Africa’s Times Live, the cabin crew were informed by some passengers that their money and a watch had gone missing from overhead compartments overnight.

SAA confirmed to Jacaranda FM that the incident had happened on one of its flights and the authorities had been called in when the plane landed and the alleged perpetrators were identified.

The police were not able to find the money and watch, though they were discovered later by cleaners, Times Live reports.

“The missing items were found elsewhere in the aircraft and were returned to their owners,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told Jacaranda FM.

He advised passengers to be careful with their valuables when stowing them in future.

No arrests were made.

