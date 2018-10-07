Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti
Source: CNN
Date: 07-10-2018 Time: 11:10:26:am

At least 10 people were killed after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to Haiti's civil protection agency.

Another 135 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, the agency wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant said a crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate all emergency responses to the earthquake.

"Damage has been recorded mainly in the Far North. All my sympathies to the victims. The executive at the highest level is mobilized to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

President Jovenel Moïse also tweeted that civil protection workers are already working to assist people in affected areas.

Two minor aftershocks also felt

The USGS said the center of the quake was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. It was only 7.2 miles deep.

There was no tsunami warning in effect following the quake, which was felt across the country, the Haitian civil protection agency said.

The agency said damage and injuries were mostly concentrated in the northwest region of the island, where two minor aftershocks were also felt, the agency said. It said the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

In January 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in Haiti. Tens of thousands of people are still displaced as a result of the quake.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: NPP vigilante group disrupts meeting, MP whisked to safety
Photos: Achimota-Apenkwa traffic lights out for over a fortnight
COCOBOD house for Minister; Baako, Mercer ‘side’ with minority
Fire Service confident of safety measures a year after Atomic explosion


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Churches told to play active role in controlling teenage pregnancy
Video: NPP vigilante group disrupts meeting, MP whisked to safety
Fire Service confident of safety measures a year after Atomic explosion
COCOBOD house for Minister; Baako, Mercer ‘side’ with minority
Photos: Achimota-Apenkwa traffic lights out for over a fortnight
2018 Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony: Buenos Aires promised and delivered!
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European Leagues
Mahrez misses late penalty as Man City draw at Liverpool

MOST POPULAR
UPDATE: The 24-hr old marriage; Groom dies ahead of wedding party
WHO KILLED THE JUDGES: Bodies burnt because Justice Cecilia refused to die – Baako reveals
Photo of the Week: Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security
George Quaye resigns from Menzgold
Indefinite Postponement of Terminal 3 commissioning: We must fly above petty politics
LIFESTYLE
Want a flat stomach? This is the one drink you should have
ODD NEWS
Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
WhatsApp to show adverts from 2019
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Minors registered in limited registration exercise- CODEO