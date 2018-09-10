Ugandans attack govt officials at funeral of slain police chief

Share

Protests broke out at the funeral of a top police officer who was shot and killed in Uganda on Saturday.

Afande Muhammad Kirumira, an outspoken officer was shot dead with a female occupant in a car outside his home in the town of Bulenga.

An Africanews reporter confirmed that the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima was chased from the burial grounds by mourners.

Mourners pelted Minister Jeje Odongo whiles the police spokesman according to local news portals was physically assaulted. Youth also taunted police who brought four tear gas trucks to the burial grounds.

Funeral prayers were said for him at the Old Kampala mosque before he was transported to the place of burial. Angry mourners were seen chanting in his Bulenga home.

At a point, the youth broke in chants of ‘people power – our power.’ The chant is popular with musician turned lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine.

Officer Kirumira was attacked as he was returning to his home located on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala.

In April this year, he was convicted of unlawful and excessive use of authority by a police court. He was later acquitted of charges of corruption and neglect of duty citing lack of sufficient evidence.

He has repeatedly denied the charges insisting that he was being victimized by a mafia clique within the police force.

He is on record to have said he was ready to die to save the image of the police. Local media reports that he had reported being followed by unknown elements.

President Museveni visited the scene of the incident hours after it occurred and in a statement on Sunday morning promised to deal with the ‘cowardly pigs.’

The criminals are still using the gaps I identified in my speech to Parliament. You remember the 20th June 2018 gaps? The Police Force are working hard to fill the gaps. They have started installing the cameras and other measures are being put in place, the statement said..

The Observer, a local news portal said Kirumira’s shooting comes exactly 3 months after the shooting in a similar style of former Arua legislator Ibrahim Abiriga on June 8.

He is also the second police officer to be shot dead in similar style.