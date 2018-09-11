Chamisa 'plans mock swearing-in ceremony'

Chamisa 'plans mock swearing-in ceremony'
Source: BBC
Date: 11-09-2018 Time: 04:09:41:pm
Share
Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa may take a mock presidential oath on Saturday, news agency Reuters quotes his spokesman as saying.

Nkululeko Sibanda said: "We will do everything that resembles an inauguration but everything will be within the law."

Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi said the government would not allow "anarchy".

"Any attempt to de-legitimise government will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly," Mr Mutodi wrote on his official Twitter page.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa won 50.7% of the vote, compared to 44.3% for Mr Chamisa in the 30 July election.

Mr Chamisa's subsequent legal challenge was dismissed by Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court.

However, he has maintained that he was cheated out of victory by the electoral commission.

The plan for a mock inauguration has drawn comparisons to one taken by Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga in January.

He took an oath as "the people's president" before his supporters in a park in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, following a contentious election in 2017.

Mr Odinga and his political nemesis President Uhuru Kenyatta later called a truce and resolved to work together.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees

Latest Stories

NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees
Gov't working on law to improve cybersecurity environment
Gbewa Palace gates open as Abudus perform funeral for overlord
Open letter to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi
GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000
Violence against women: MP charges gov’t to resource DOVVSU
Julian Kingsley Opuni appointed new Fidelity Bank Managing Director
I doubt ADB would delist from Ghana Stock Exchange – GSE boss   

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
Two arrested for attempting to cast spell on Akufo-Addo
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete
Days of 'goro boys' numbered as DVLA posts official charges

LIFESTYLE
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers
ODD NEWS
“Russia’s most advanced robot” turns out to be man in robot suit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Bereaved mother criticises Facebook over baby ads
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees