Chamisa 'plans mock swearing-in ceremony'

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa may take a mock presidential oath on Saturday, news agency Reuters quotes his spokesman as saying.
Nkululeko Sibanda said: "We will do everything that resembles an inauguration but everything will be within the law."
Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi said the government would not allow "anarchy".
"Any attempt to de-legitimise government will not be tolerated and those bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly," Mr Mutodi wrote on his official Twitter page.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa won 50.7% of the vote, compared to 44.3% for Mr Chamisa in the 30 July election.
Mr Chamisa's subsequent legal challenge was dismissed by Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court.
However, he has maintained that he was cheated out of victory by the electoral commission.
The plan for a mock inauguration has drawn comparisons to one taken by Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga in January.
He took an oath as "the people's president" before his supporters in a park in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, following a contentious election in 2017.
Mr Odinga and his political nemesis President Uhuru Kenyatta later called a truce and resolved to work together.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Trump: 'I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law'
- DR Congo poll: Blaze hits electoral depot as tense vote nears
- 9 out of 10 Africans unqualified for the Jobs they apply to
- Theresa May to join EU summit after surviving confidence vote
- Tanzania to build dam at heritage site
- Theresa May to face leadership challenge
- Senior citizens arrested after 'large amount of cocaine' found stashed on cruise ship
- Mozambique busts '30,000 ghost workers'
- Two nuns admit embezzling cash for Vegas gambling trips
- Thousands walk on Ethiopia Car Free Day
- Macron to hold protest crisis meeting
- Gabon's Bongo suffered a stroke - Vice President
- Kenya's president hires 91-year-old to secure youth sports fund
- Sudan helicopter crash kills officials
- Togo: child shot, killed during clashes between protesters, security forces