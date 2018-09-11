Iowa boy, 12, 'tries to shoot teacher in face'

Iowa boy, 12, 'tries to shoot teacher in face'
Source: BBC
Date: 11-09-2018 Time: 04:09:41:pm
Share

A 12-year-old US boy accused of walking into a classroom with a handgun, pointing it at his teacher and pulling the trigger is in custody on a charge of attempted murder.

The gun did not go off as the safety catch was on. The teacher then managed to talk him down and disarm him, court papers say.

The incident happened at a junior high school in Iowa on 31 August.

The school was put on lockdown and police seized the gun.

The boy is alleged to have walked into the classroom at North Scott junior high school in Eldridge with a handgun and ordered everyone to the floor.

He pointed the gun, which had one round in the chamber, at the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, according to the documents.

No-one was harmed during the incident, and the boy's teacher and another staff member were able to take the gun from the boy.

He faces charges of attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

He has been ordered to remain in state custody at a juvenile detention centre for the time being.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees

Latest Stories

NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees
Gov't working on law to improve cybersecurity environment
Gbewa Palace gates open as Abudus perform funeral for overlord
Open letter to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi
GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000
Violence against women: MP charges gov’t to resource DOVVSU
Julian Kingsley Opuni appointed new Fidelity Bank Managing Director
I doubt ADB would delist from Ghana Stock Exchange – GSE boss   

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
Two arrested for attempting to cast spell on Akufo-Addo
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete
Days of 'goro boys' numbered as DVLA posts official charges

LIFESTYLE
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers
ODD NEWS
“Russia’s most advanced robot” turns out to be man in robot suit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Bereaved mother criticises Facebook over baby ads
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees