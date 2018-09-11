US marks 17th anniversary of 9/11attacks

US marks 17th anniversary of 9/11attacks
Source: BBC
Date: 11-09-2018 Time: 02:09:38:pm
Share
White House staff held a moment of silence on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting a memorial in Pennsylvania to mark the 9/11 attacks 17 years ago.

Mr Trump will deliver a speech commemorating the airplane passengers who are thought to have charged the cockpit to stop the attackers.

Ceremonies are also being held at the 9/11 Memorial plaza on the World Trade Center site in New York City.

It was deadliest foreign attack ever on US soil, killing 2,996 people.

Mr Trump greeted people after arriving at the regional airport in Pennsylvania

Mr Trump greeted people after arriving at the regional airport in Pennsylvania 

Hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Another plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

It is believed hijackers planned to aim the aircraft at the US Congress or White House when it crashed, killing all 40 people onboard.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump was delivering remarks at newly inaugurated Tower of Voices memorial. The 93ft tall structure features 40 wind chimes of different sizes.

the tower of voices

The Tower of Voices memorial has been erected at the Flight 93 crash site 

The tower features 40 wind chimes

The tower features 40 wind chimes 

Families of Flight 93 president Gordon Felt - whose brother Edward died on the flight - told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review it was "eerie" to hear the chimes ring for the first time on Sunday when it was unveiled.

"Sure, it's raining, it's cold, it's very uncomfortable here today," Mr Felt said.

"But to put it into perspective, think about what our loved ones did 35 minutes at the end of their lives, fighting."

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump

"Whatever we have to face to see this memorial through is nothing compared to what they had to face."

Mr Trump is the third sitting president to attend the crash site, 70 miles (110km) southeast of Pittsburgh.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees

Latest Stories

NCA warns defaulting radio stations to settle authorisation fees
Gov't working on law to improve cybersecurity environment
Gbewa Palace gates open as Abudus perform funeral for overlord
Open letter to NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi
GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000
Violence against women: MP charges gov’t to resource DOVVSU
Julian Kingsley Opuni appointed new Fidelity Bank Managing Director
I doubt ADB would delist from Ghana Stock Exchange – GSE boss   

MOST POPULAR
Tremor in Accra: Fault lines active, prepare for earthquakes- Geological Service warns
Big raid as 16 Chinese with fresh guns arrested over illegal mining
Two arrested for attempting to cast spell on Akufo-Addo
Isaac Dogboe loses WBO world super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete
Days of 'goro boys' numbered as DVLA posts official charges

LIFESTYLE
Doctors, nurses in rampant extortion at Tamale Hospital - Joy News uncovers
ODD NEWS
“Russia’s most advanced robot” turns out to be man in robot suit
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Bereaved mother criticises Facebook over baby ads
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
8 NDC flagbearer aspirants boycott filing process over “unreasonable” fees