Cinema-goers killed by Nigeria gunmen

Gunmen have attacked a cinema in Nigeria's north-western Zamfara State, killing 11 people and injuring more than 20, witnesses and hospital sources told the BBC.
The suspected armed bandits opened fire at a village hall, where residents gather at night to watch films.
The cinema-goers panicked, many escaped with multiple gunshot wounds or broken bones, according to witnesses.
Amnesty International has warned about the escalating violence in the area.
It is not clear why the cinema was targeted, but villages in Zamfara State have come under heavy attack from armed bandits in recent months.
Witnesses say the attackers arrived in the village of Badarawa on foot on 12 September before heading to the hall, known as a viewing centre.
Hospital sources says some of the victims' injuries are life-threatening, while the dead have already been buried.
The police say security personnel have been deployed to track down the assailants.
Nearly 400 people have been killed in the state this year amid an increase in robbery, killings, and kidnappings for ransom, according to the rights group Amnesty.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Obamacare: Texas court rules key health law is unconstitutional
- 'Miracle' six-day-old baby survives Ebola
- Brexit: EU says no to May on renegotiating deal
- US eyes competition with new Africa policy
- US: Chinia, Russia ‘corrupt’ in Africa
- South Africa court orders ex-president to pay his legal fees
- Trump: 'I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law'
- DR Congo poll: Blaze hits electoral depot as tense vote nears
- 9 out of 10 Africans unqualified for the Jobs they apply to
- Theresa May to join EU summit after surviving confidence vote
- Tanzania to build dam at heritage site
- Theresa May to face leadership challenge
- Senior citizens arrested after 'large amount of cocaine' found stashed on cruise ship
- Mozambique busts '30,000 ghost workers'
- Two nuns admit embezzling cash for Vegas gambling trips