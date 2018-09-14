Pope plans Mozambique trip 'if still alive'

Pope plans Mozambique trip 'if still alive'
Source: BBC
Date: 14-09-2018 Time: 05:09:19:pm

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi announced during a trip to Vatican City that the Pope planned on visiting the southern African country next year, to which the Pope replied: "if I am still alive", local media reports.

Their gag-filled meeting lasted 30 minutes.

According to the Catholic News Service's Rome correspondent, Junno Arocho Esteves, the Pope cracked a joke with Mr Nyusi, asking the Mozambican leader: "Do you know the difference between protocol and terrorism?".

"[I] was ushered away before hearing the punchline, but the answer is, 'You can negotiate with a terrorist,'" Mr Esteves said.

The two men also discussed relations between Vatican City and Mozambique.

"During the cordial discussions, the good relations between the Holy See and Mozambique and the valued contribution of the Catholic Church in several sectors of society were underlined, with reference to the Bilateral Agreement signed in 2011 to facilitate the activity of the Church in the country" the Vatican wrote in a press release.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Education minister dissolves Prempeh College Board
PM Express: Nana Ansah Kwao IV hosts Zanetor Rawlings
Black Volta River bridge to shut down
KIA terminal 3 expected to boost trade – Carlos Akenkorah


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

PM Express: Nana Ansah Kwao IV hosts Zanetor Rawlings
Education minister dissolves Prempeh College Board
Black Volta River bridge to shut down
Opportunities and challenges of data journalism in Ghana
KIA terminal 3 expected to boost trade – Carlos Akenkorah
Warning over needles in strawberries

MOST POPULAR
Video: Deputy Minister nearly lynched at Ekumfi
The beggars at Kofi Annan's funeral
SEC orders Menzgold to shut down trading immediately
PHOTOS: Kofi Annan’s wife, children pay last respects
'Better' version of Double Track system at Wesley Girls, Univ Practice SHS
LIFESTYLE
Fashion Friday: Okyeame Kwame reshapes GH Fashion with avant-garde look
ODD NEWS
The 94-yr-old Methodist who kept her ‘Singing Band’ T-shirt for 83 yrs
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
NCA's new 4G move: A fix or more miss?
OBITUARY
DAVID KOFI LARBI SNR
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer