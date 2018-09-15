Rwanda to immediately free jailed opposition figure

Rwanda to immediately free jailed opposition figure
Source: Reuters
Date: 15-09-2018 Time: 08:09:56:am

Rwanda has decided to immediately free Victoire Ingabire, an opposition leader jailed for 15 years, after President Paul Kagame exercised his power to grant mercy, the justice minister said on Saturday.

Ingabire, who leads the unregistered FDU-Inkingi opposition party, will be freed along with other prisoners, including singer Kizito Mihigo, jailed in 2015 for plotting to kill President Paul Kagame, the justice ministry said in a statement.

“There is nothing political about her release, there is nothing political about her imprisonment,” Justice Minister Johnston Businge told Reuters by telephone, downplaying the significance of Ingabire’s release.

“The president has granted mercy, and under the constitution, he is allowed to do that,” he said, when asked for comment, adding that she had asked for mercy two times in the past, including last June.

The precise time of Ingabire’s release was not immediately clear but officials and lawyers said it would be on Saturday.

Kagame is lauded for Rwanda’s economic recovery after the 1994 genocide but critics say he has muzzled free media and dissenting voices.

His office was not immediately available for comment.

Ingabire was jailed for 15 years in 2012 for conspiring to form an armed group to undermine the government and for seeking to minimize the 1994 genocide.

She returned from exile in the Netherlands to contest a presidential election in January 2010, but was barred from standing after being accused of genocide denial.

Her lawyer welcomed the decision to free her.

“Since the beginning of the trial we have been requesting her release and now that she is going to be free, we are all happy,” Gatera Gashabana told Reuters.

More than 800,000 people were killed in Rwanda when an ethnic Hutu-led government and ethnic militias went on a 100-day massacre.

Afterwards, Kagame, who won a third term in August last year, was lauded for bringing about economic improvements, but he has faced increasing accusations of human rights abuses, suppression of the opposition and reining in the media.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
China says battling swine fever is 'complex and challenging'
We cannot send people’s children to private schools - Dep. Minister


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

We cannot send people’s children to private schools - Dep. Minister
China says battling swine fever is 'complex and challenging'
Rwanda to immediately free jailed opposition figure
We sell tramadol only to patients with prescription – Pharmacists
Menzgold hires international law firm to join battle against SEC shut down
Government to engage 9,000 graduates under double-track system
Bawumia launches Students Entrepreneurship Initiative
SEC decision to shut down Menzgold premature – Company's lawyer

MOST POPULAR
Video: Deputy Minister nearly lynched at Ekumfi
The beggars at Kofi Annan's funeral
PHOTOS: Kofi Annan’s wife, children pay last respects
SEC orders Menzgold to shut down trading immediately
Cedi hasn't been this better in 6 years - Bawumia defends
LIFESTYLE
We sell tramadol only to patients with prescription – Pharmacists
ODD NEWS
The 94-yr-old Methodist who kept her ‘Singing Band’ T-shirt for 83 yrs
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
NCA's new 4G move: A fix or more miss?
OBITUARY
DAVID KOFI LARBI SNR
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer