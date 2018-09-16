Fake nails, eye lashes banned in Tanzania parliament

Source: eastafricansun
Date: 16-09-2018

Tanzanian lawmakers will no longer be able to come and go as they please and dressed as they want in carries out their duties in parliament.

Lawmakers in Tanzania have been banned from entering parliament with fake nails and eye lashes.

Speaker Job Ndugai , told BBC he had imposed the ban after Deputy Health Minister Faustine Ndugulile had raised concerns about the health risks posed by fake nails and eye lashes.

The ban would also apply to visitors to parliament, he said.

Apart from fake nails and eye lashes, Tanzanian lawmakers are also prohibited from wearing short dresses and jeans to parliament.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian President John Magufuli has condemned the use of contraception and urged Tanzanians to continue reproducing.

Speaking during a public rally on Sunday, Magufuli said only 'lazy people' use birth control.

"You have cattle. You are big farmers. You can feed your children. Why then resort to birth control? This is my opinion, I see no reason to control births in Tanzania.

"Those going for family planning are lazy because they are afraid they will not be able to feed their children," Magufuli is quoted by The Citizen newspaper as saying.

He cited the declining population growth in parts of Europe that has led to a workforce crisis.

Tanzania is currently the most populous east African nation with a population of around 60 million people, up from 10 million at independence in 1961.

 

 

