Coca-Cola preparing to make cannabis drink

Date: 17-09-2018

Coca-Cola is in ‘serious talks’ to develop cannabis-infused drinks as more countries move to legalise the drug.

The Atlanta based drinks giant, which own over 500 brands including Sprite, Fanta and Costa Coffee, is in advanced discussions with Canadian company Aurora Cannabis.

Bloomberg reported Coca-Cola wants to enter the cannabis sector because soft drinks are becoming increasingly unpopular as they are seen as unhealthy.

A source close to the negotiations between the companies said: ‘They’re pretty advanced down the path of doing a deal. ‘It’s going to be more of the “recovery drink” category.’

The drinks will be more about helping consumers with inflammation, pain and cramping and not about getting drinkers high, sources told Bloomberg.

A Coca-Cola spokesman added: ‘Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world.

Medical cannabis oil helps people deal with long-term pain issues

‘The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.’

Aurora Cannabis is Canada’s third-biggest cannabis producer and the company confirmed it was in talks with Coca-Cola concerning cannabis-infused drinks.

Canada legalised cannabis for recreational use in June this year. Coca-Cola is the world’s fourth most valuable brand behind Apple, Google and Microsoft and is 132 years old.

