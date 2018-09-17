Why three South African firefighters died from lack of water

The death of three firemen in South Africa has shocked the country, with many feeling the blaze at a 26-floor government building in Johannesburg reveals a reckless attitude to health and safety by elected officials.

"If there was water in the building, our brothers would have survived and we would have been able to save the building," Muzikayise Zwane, a fireman from the Johannesburg Central Station, told mourners at an emotional memorial for his colleagues.

"They were robbed of their lives because the building did not have water. They died because the building was non-compliant, it wasn't safe."

Mr Zwane was part of the first team to respond to the fire on 5 September in central Johannesburg.

It was meant to be a routine call-out, but something went terribly wrong.

One firefighter was rescued from the building by a police helicopter

The firemen discovered the building had no water too late - and three men who had gone into it to save lives, lost theirs.

Twenty-eight-year-old Simphiwe Moropane was the first to die in the tragedy, after he slipped and fell from the 23rd floor.

He had run out of oxygen and had gone to the ledge to try to get air, fellow firefighters revealed at the memorial service held at Ellis Park stadium on Wednesday.

"I couldn't even recognise him. I had to search his pockets to find a form of identifying him - that's how crushed his body was," Mr Zwane told mourners.

The City of Johannesburg tweeted updates from the memorial, using the hashtag "JoburgsBravest".

The two other firefighters, 40-year-old Mduduzi Ndlovu and 37-year-old Kathutshelo Muedi, suffocated to death after they became trapped in the building.

Family members sobbed and comforted each other during the memorial as the details of the tragedy were shared.

Old and shabby

Investigations into what caused the fire are on-going but many believe the men were doomed from the beginning because of the shoddy state of the building.

It was old and the lifts were not working, so the firefighters had to walk all the way up to the 23rd floor where the blaze started. Not a single floor had water, the memorial was told.

Some are calling for danger money to be paid to civil servants who work in sub-standard buildings

The building housed the departments of health, human settlements and cooperative governance and traditional affairs for Gauteng, South Africa's wealthiest province - home to Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

A government report that has surfaced in the last few days revealed that the building was only 21% compliant with occupational health and safety standards, as opposed to the expected norm of 85%.

Firefighters told mourners the emergency service desperately needed extra funding

The report was commissioned in 2017 by the Gauteng Infrastructure Development to assess various buildings around the city.