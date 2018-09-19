Kenya sniffer dogs fail to detect drugs

Kenya sniffer dogs fail to detect drugs
Source: BBC
Date: 19-09-2018 Time: 01:09:08:am

A demonstration by elite sniffer dogs in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday went awry when the animals failed to detect illicit goods.

Kenya Revenue Authority's event at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was meant to showcase the dogs' abilities.

But it has left some questioning whether the animals are worth the reported monthly cost to taxpayers of $595 (£453).

Plenty of people on social media have mocked the botched demonstration:

 

