Kenya sniffer dogs fail to detect drugs

A demonstration by elite sniffer dogs in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday went awry when the animals failed to detect illicit goods.

Kenya Revenue Authority's event at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was meant to showcase the dogs' abilities.

But it has left some questioning whether the animals are worth the reported monthly cost to taxpayers of $595 (£453).

Plenty of people on social media have mocked the botched demonstration:

The KRA dog scandal will bite hard lol — Harambee (@JesseKenya) September 18, 2018

Now KRA's K-9 sniffer dogs failed to detect planted narcotics in a test today. Some cartel kingpin must have delivered mongrels from their home and got paid 😂😂 #ntvtonight — Dan Kogei (@DanKogei) September 17, 2018