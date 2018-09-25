Ghana must “be careful” when we say we won’t ask for aid: Kufour

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Beijing earlier this month.

Earlier this month, President Akufo-Addo accepted $60 million from China in exchange for a large chunk of Ghana’s natural resources, but some critics have bashed the deal saying it goes against the “Ghana Beyond Aid” initiative introduced by the President himself.

One of those critics is former President John Kufour who told the press at graduation ceremony Monday that “we don’t just get up and say no to aid.”

Instead, he lamented, aid from foreign interest should be accepted until the country can sustain on its own.

“No one comes here because they love us,” he acknowledged. “They come for what they can get and we must also know what we want from them and negotiate.”

Under the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation, Ghana will receive Chinese support for the development of the power, transport, telecommunications, education and municipal sectors.

The deal – to be signed every four years – will be overseen by Ghana’s Finance Minister, currently Ken Ofori Atta, and China’s Vice Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming.

“The statement ‘Ghana is blessed with a lot of natural resources.’ has now become a cliché,” says a statement from the Government of Ghana’s website. “It has been used in many write-ups and conferences to highlight the natural wealth God gave Ghana which, if prudently exploited and managed, will lift Ghana beyond foreign aid.”

To that end, “Ghana Beyond Aid” was developed to build an economy that can thrive without “charity and handouts,” said Akufo-Addo at an Africa CEO’s forum in Switzerland earlier this year.

“We want to build a Ghana beyond aid; a Ghana which looks to the use of its own resources,” and “will look at the proper management of its resources as the way to engineer social and economic growth in our country.”

So to accept $60 billion from the Chinese has furled some eyebrows, including Dr. Lloyd Amoah, the Acting Director of Asian Studies at the University of Ghana.

From what Amoah finds, Ghana is not suitably prepared to deal with China, he told Joy FM Tuesday.