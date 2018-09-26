Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt

Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Source: BBC
Date: 26-09-2018 Time: 08:09:20:pm

The US First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her solo tour of the continent in October.

She called them "four beautiful and very different countries" when talking about the details at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Mrs Trump said the trip will be organised with the US government's international aid agency and would be part of her Be Best campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

"Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults," AP news agency quotes her as saying.

