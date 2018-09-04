Ghana’s plan to replicate China’s success story

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Beijing Tuesday.

China’s rapid acceleration of its economy and trade sector has “lifted some half a billion people out of poverty, creating the world's largest middle-class in the process,” said President Akufo-Addo while on a visit to Beijing Tuesday.

At a roundtable meeting of Presidents and Heads of State at the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) Tuesday, Akufo-Addo touted the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, for his efforts in developing a strong economic model that the President himself plans to implement in Ghana.

“[Ghana is] inspired by this model, and are trying to replicate the same, through inter alia, our industrialization policy of “1-District-1-Factory,” and an increase in agricultural productivity through the programme for ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’.”

With a population of 1.3 billion people, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen exponentially within the last 50 years. The country’s GDP ballooned from $59 billion in 1960 to $11 trillion in 2016, according to the World Bank. It’s a trend Akufo-Addo wants to duplicate on the African continent.

Heads of states at the 2018 roundtable meeting of Presidents and Heads of State at the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

The President wants to begin with the Belt and Road Initiative, an $8 trillion project that links routes of trade and cultural exchange throughout Asia, Africa and Europe. Commonly referred to as the Silk Road Economic Belt, it aims to bridge the gaps between the three continents and has since attracted attention from countries all over the world.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is a systematic project, which should be jointly built through consultation to meet the interests of all, and efforts should be made to integrate the development strategies of the countries along the Belt and Road,” reads a statement from the Republic of China’s official website.

Akufo-Addo commented that the “the ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ proposed by President Xi Jinping, will further intensify Chinese commitment to Africa’s development. Last night’s message from President Xi, in his opening statement at this Summit, involving the allocation of a comprehensive package of support for Africa’s development, including a $60 billion fund, is a powerful reinforcement of that commitment.”



He continued: “I have urged others not to ignore Africa, and I am glad that China is, most certainly, not ignoring our continent.”

The World Bank projects that six of the world's top ten fastest growing economies will emerge out of Africa – Ghana being one of them. The country also holds nearly 30 percent of the Earth’s remaining natural resources.

With that in mind, Akufo-Addo says the partnership with China will help him attain a stronger, more self-reliant global marketplace.

“We believe that effective co-operation with China will help us attain this goal. Indeed, we want our relations with China to be characterised by an increase in trade and investment co-operation, and not by the export and import of raw materials,” he said.