Video: South Africa cash van attacked, residents join to loot

Video: South Africa cash van attacked, residents join to loot
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 04-09-2018 Time: 09:09:17:pm

Armed men attacked an armoured van carrying money in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province last weekend whiles some residents rushed to collect cash from the van.

The News24 news portal reported that the van belonged to the G4S Cash Solutions company and at the time of the attack was performing a cash collection service.

The report added that a police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili had confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon.

She told News24 that an unknown number of suspects had opened fire on the armoured vehicle, bringing it to a standstill.

“The suspects held the security guards at gunpoint and the vehicle was blown up,” Muridili said.

The suspects are said to have fled the scene in three vehicles after carting off an undisclosed amount of money. It was the turn of ordinary residents who swarmed the bombed car to take their share.

The police said none of the looters had been arrested but that their conduct was condemnable: “It contaminates the crime scene, which makes it difficult or almost impossible for the crime scene management to recover evidence,” Murudili said.

Video courtesy South Africa’s News24 text

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Teller, Cash Boy held after stealing 200K from Consolidated Bank
Car-stealing syndicate busted in Somanya
UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce hosts delegation from the United Kingdom
Gov’t, UNICEF to release regional sanitation league table


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Banking rot: OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing; petitions Speaker
Economist cautions govt over 50bn Century Bond
Teller, Cash Boy held after stealing 200K from Consolidated Bank
UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce hosts delegation from the United Kingdom
Car-stealing syndicate busted in Somanya
Gov’t, UNICEF to release regional sanitation league table
Noise about double-track scaring students - NTC
In sickness and in health: Marriage and chronic illness

MOST POPULAR
Photos: Judges residences set for demolition for national cathedral
Gee Spot: My one night stand attempt failed - Beauty queen
Thieves break into A-G’s offices; 5 laptops, printer, TV stolen
Church injects capital into pork business of defunct Capital bank manager
Don’t build National Cathedral on foundation of lies - Lawyer
LIFESTYLE
Gov’t, UNICEF to release regional sanitation league table
ODD NEWS
Shoe store burglar steals several right-foot shoes
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Video: Samsung teases foldable smartphone launch for later this year
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer