Kenya deports Chinese man who called citizens 'monkeys'

Kenya deports Chinese man who called citizens 'monkeys'
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 06-09-2018 Time: 11:09:48:pm
Liu Jiaqi has been deported by Kenyan authorities

A Chinese national identified as Liu Jiaqi has been deported by Kenyan authorities after a racially abusive video went viral on social media in the East African country.

Jiaqi, who trades in motorbikes in a chat with a Kenyan employee is heard describing Kenyans even the president Uhuru Kenyatta as “monkeys.” His rant was recorded by the employee who he was about to fire.

“I don’t like here, like a monkey people. I don’t like [to] talk with them. Smells bad and poor… and black. Who like them? Why not the bright people like the Americans?,” he said.

The immigration department confirmed that he had been apprehended, his residency revoked and subsequently deported as at Thursday afternoon.

AFP quotes an embassy official, Zhang Gang, as saying that the video was recorded in June and that the man had been “punished by his company for his wrongdoing and apologised to his Kenyan colleague.

“The personal talk and personal feeling of this young man does not represent the views of the vast majority of Chinese people,” he added.

It comes days after the end of Forum on China-Africa relations in the Chinese capital, Beijing. Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta joined over fifty of his counterparts for the summit.

Martin Kimani, a top government official praised the authorities for their decisive action on what he said was a “the most lethal idea in human history: racial categories and hierarchies.

“It has led to mass murder, genocide, has been used to justify and spread slavery, and it was at the root of the colonial brutality and thievery here,” he added.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
Gov't to cough 'millions' to relocate sensitive IT provider for Cathedral
Newspaper headlines: Friday, September 9, 2018
4 Zongo youth killed in Kumasi laid to rest amid heavy security
Serena Williams into US Open final with emphatic win over Sevastova


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Open defecation heightens at Atwedie due to dilapidated toilet facility
Burt Reynolds, "Smokey and the Bandit" star, dead at 82
Serena Williams into US Open final with emphatic win over Sevastova
4 Zongo youth killed in Kumasi laid to rest amid heavy security
Sharon Strikes: Why I nearly committed suicide
Newspaper headlines: Friday, September 9, 2018
Gov't to cough 'millions' to relocate sensitive IT provider for Cathedral
Kumasi: Five drown after choppy Ankonim River sweeps away vehicle

MOST POPULAR
Photos: Judges residences set for demolition for national cathedral
Nurses, midwives threaten ‘solidarity strike’ on Sept 10
Church injects capital into pork business of defunct Capital bank manager
IMF unsure if $2bn China deal is loan or barter
BECE candidates given second chance at placement
LIFESTYLE
Ghana’s health sector review shows ‘stagnating performance’
ODD NEWS
Doctors shocked to find spider spinning webs inside man’s ear
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter admits unfairly hiding accounts
OBITUARY
Mr. Dan Morton
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer