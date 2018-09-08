'The devil beat' Uganda ethics minister

'The devil beat' Uganda ethics minister
Source: BBC
Date: 08-09-2018 Time: 04:09:13:pm
Simon Lokodo

Uganda's Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo has said the devil had beaten him after his failed attempt to ban this year's Nyege Nyege music festival, which he alleged promoted open sex, gay relations and drug abuse, privately owned Daily Monitor reports.

"I tried my best to block it, but the devil has a strong hand. I had to backtrack.”

He had announced on Tuesday that the annual event would be banned but hours later he was overruled by Interior Minister Jeje Odong.

The government later gave the event, which started on Thursday, the go-ahead.

The festival has been taking place annually since 2015 on the banks of the River Nile in eastern Uganda, and is popular with young people from urban areas.

Artists from the US, Europe and other parts of Africa have been lined up to perform at the four-day festival, whose sponsors include the British Council, South African telecom giant MTN and Coca-Cola.

Organisers expect to draw 8,000 people, up from 6,000 last year, the Daily Monitor reports.

Mr Lokodo, a former priest who is known to promote conservative social values, said on Tuesday that the event was "close to devil worshiping and not acceptable".

"This thing [Nyege Nyege] is not the best at all. I have dug into it and established that it’s not innocent. It’s an instrument being used by our brothers and sisters of Western world to introduce to us a culture, a behaviour and attitude that is foreign and not in our laws, culture and religion," he told the Daily Monitor.

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
2019 Afcon qualifiers wrap: Seedorf draws first Cameroon game as Egypt, Nigeria win
England 1-2 Spain: Hosts lose Nations League opener at Wembley


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

England 1-2 Spain: Hosts lose Nations League opener at Wembley
2019 Afcon qualifiers wrap: Seedorf draws first Cameroon game as Egypt, Nigeria win
'Tread cautiously'; experts tell gov't on Chinese dealings
Photographer admits editing US inauguration photos
Large-scale wind and solar power 'could green the Sahara'
'The devil beat' Uganda ethics minister
More than 700 Egyptians jailed over 2013 pro-Morsi protests
Kenya 1-0 Ghana: Five things we learned

MOST POPULAR
Nurses, midwives threaten ‘solidarity strike’ on Sept 10
Church injects capital into pork business of defunct Capital bank manager
Gov't to cough 'millions' to relocate sensitive IT provider for Cathedral
Woman’s tongue suddenly grows hairy after she was involved in a crash
BECE candidates given second chance at placement
LIFESTYLE
How long should sex take?
ODD NEWS
High-school removes cafeteria chairs to make students study more
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Large-scale wind and solar power 'could green the Sahara'
OBITUARY
Samuel George Boateng
ELECTIONS
NDC 2020: Mahama’s past an ‘advantage and disadvantage’ - Lawyer