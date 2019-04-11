This window closes in 6 seconds

'Mounting anticipation' that Bashir's rule is ending

Source: BBC
Date: 11-04-2019 Time: 07:04:31:am
An announcement by the army in Sudan is now expected, raising anticipation that President Omar al-Bashir’s 30 years in power are coming to an end.

Tens of thousands of people have been maintaining a protest vigil outside military headquarters since Saturday, demanding the removal of the president.

On two successive nights, they were attacked by intelligence and militia forces loyal to him - and on both occasions, the army stepped in to protect them.

This was an early sign of fracturing in a previously steadfast security establishment.

A respected Sudanese journalist says she understands that a meeting of Sudan's top military and security brass is taking place right now to discuss who will lead a new transitional High Council of Armed forces.


