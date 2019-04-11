'Mounting anticipation' that Bashir's rule is ending

Share

An announcement by the army in Sudan is now expected, raising anticipation that President Omar al-Bashir’s 30 years in power are coming to an end.

Tens of thousands of people have been maintaining a protest vigil outside military headquarters since Saturday, demanding the removal of the president.

On two successive nights, they were attacked by intelligence and militia forces loyal to him - and on both occasions, the army stepped in to protect them.

This was an early sign of fracturing in a previously steadfast security establishment.

A respected Sudanese journalist says she understands that a meeting of Sudan's top military and security brass is taking place right now to discuss who will lead a new transitional High Council of Armed forces.

Things are far from over if this is the case. Gosh and Hemidti's forces have been the main perpetrators of lethal violence against protesters since the revolution began in late December. — Yousra Elbagir (@YousraElbagir) April 11, 2019