After nearly 30 years in power, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested, the defence minister says.
Speaking on state TV, Awad Ibn Ouf said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.
He also said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place.
Protests against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan since 1989, have been under way for several months.
Mr Ibn Ouf said the "regime" was being removed and Mr Bashir would be kept in a safe place.
He said Sudan's constitution was being suspended, border crossings were being closed until further notice and airspace was being closed for 24 hours.
Mr Bashir is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accuses him of organising war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's western Darfur region.
However it is unclear what will happen to him following his arrest.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Julian Assange arrested In London, faces charges related to computer hacking
- Sudan military says it has ousted ruler after protests
- Julian Assange: Wikileaks co-founder arrested in London
- EU agrees to another Brexit extension
- 'Mounting anticipation' that Bashir's rule is ending
- No state can stop us from executing our mandate, Rome Statute is Supreme – ICC Prosecutor
- 'Hero' digs road by hand for Kenyan villagers
- New human species found in Philippines
- British woman faces Dubai jail over Facebook 'horse' insult
- Israel election: Netanyahu set for record fifth term
- No clear winner in Israeli election
- Twenty killed in Nigeria attack
- PIAC hailed as shining star of oil producing nations
- Brexit: Theresa May meets Angela Merkel for delay request
- On top of everything else, Mozambique could soon face food crisis