China gives AU $2m for capacity building efforts

The African Union Commission, AUC, on Wednesday confirmed receipt of two million dollars from the Chinese government.
The amount was handed over via a cheque from the Ambassador of China to the AU, Liu Yuxi. It was received by the deputy chairperson of the AUC, Kwesi Quartey.
“I had the honour and privilege to receive once again, on behalf of the Commission, a cheque for US$2 million from the Amb. of China to the AU, for the Commission’s capacity building programme.
“We are thankful to the Government and People of China for their continuous support,” the AUC deputy head wrote on Twitter. Photos attached showed him in a handshake with the ambassador and with the two signing a document.
The general China – Africa relations continue to raise eyebrows across the continent with the growing involvement of the Asian giant in individual countries and affairs of the continental bloc.
The Chinese government funded the current AU headquarters located in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. They also funded a similar office for the AU in Beijing.
The United States and other European giants have cautioned African governments against what they call a debt burden by China but analysts have said these governments have an easy pass to loans without too much scrutiny in terms of democracy hence the ‘love’ for Chinese assistance.
