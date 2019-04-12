Ex-soldier 'admits double murder' in Slovakia

An ex-soldier in Slovakia has confessed to the double murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée last year, Slovak media report.
Miroslav Marcek and three others - all in custody - have been charged over the killings, which caused a huge outcry and political change in Slovakia.
Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both aged 27, were shot dead in February 2018.
Prosecutors have charged a Slovak businessman, Marian Kocner, with ordering the murder of Kuciak.
The journalist and his fiancée were shot dead at their home in Velka Maca, a village 65km (40 miles) east of the capital, Bratislava.
Kuciak had been investigating alleged ties between Slovak businessmen, politicians and Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia, including irregularities in EU farm subsidies.
The public anger propelled anti-corruption lawyer Zuzana Caputova to victory in Slovakia's presidential election last month.
The news website tvnoviny.sk says Mr Marcek confessed to shooting the couple, and he is believed to have been the chauffeur for the other suspects.
Police divers are reported to be searching a river for weapons or other evidence.
