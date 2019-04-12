First privately funded moon mission ends in crash

First privately funded moon mission ends in crash
Source: CNN
Date: 12-04-2019 Time: 12:04:49:am
Share
An image shows the Beresheet spacecraft before it crashed in the moon's surface.

Israel's Beresheet, the first privately-funded mission to the moon, has crashed.

The spacecraft aimed to perform a soft landing on the moon and would have made Israel the fourth country to do so -- and by far the smallest. Only the United States, the former Soviet Union and China have done it before.

"I am sorry to say that our spacecraft did not make it in one piece to the moon," said Opher Doron, the manager of Israel Aerospace Industries' Space Division.

"We made it all the way to the moon. This is a great accomplishment. We are the seventh country to make it all the way to the moon."

The $100 million spacecraft, built by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries, lost communications with the control room in Israel during the landing sequence. As program managers who had been watching the mission in real time tried to re-establish communications, they also dealt with issues in the spacecraft's main engine.

At the time of the communications failure, the Beresheet was traveling at approximately 2,110 mph and was about 120 kilometers (about 74 miles) from its intended landing site.

"There is a suspicion that we did not land on the moon in the best fashion. We are trying to clarify the matter," a member of the SpaceIL team monitoring the landing sequence said.

The spacecraft crashed in the last part of its journey, moments before it was supposed to land.

SpaceIL was founded eight years ago to compete for the Google Lunar XPrize. The contest offered $20 million for the first privately funded team to launch a spacecraft to the moon, transmit high-definition video and travel 500 meters in any direction.

The XPrize was cancelled in January 2018 but the Israeli team decided to continue its pursuit of the moon landing.

The Beresheet spacecraft was launched on board a Falcon 9 rocket in late February. It traveled a total of 4 million miles to the moon, soaring around the Earth before entering orbit around the moon.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Ahmed Suale: One more person arrested over murder of journalist
10 African countries to tour without security fears
12-year-old boy has been piggybacking disabled friend around school for 6 years
Anaesthetists begin strike in demand of title change

Latest Stories

A-list artistes to perform at Fuse ODG’s April 18 album launch
Ghanaian students emerge finalists in Hult Prize competition
Fashion Friday: 5 major trends spotted at SA Fashion Week
From gestation to birth
Private Sector Anti-corruption Group presents policy paper to Bawumia
12-year-old boy has been piggybacking disabled friend around school for 6 years
Uber kicks off bid to become a public company
Annual South African Freedom Day Golf tourney slated for April 27

MOST POPULAR
Four public universities to be renamed in new Draft Bill
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
Woman goes to bed with flat stomach, wakes up with baby bump, gives birth 45 minutes later
I caught my wife red-handed
Kofi Kingston becomes second African American to win WWE title

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Friday: 5 major trends spotted at SA Fashion Week
ODD NEWS
12-year-old boy has been piggybacking disabled friend around school for 6 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Uber kicks off bid to become a public company
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP