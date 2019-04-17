'Bomb scare' temporarily disrupts Nairobi airport

Share

Several flights in and out of Kenya's main airport have been affected by a bomb scare.

Kenya Airways was told that a bomb could be on one of its flights taking off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

"The unfortunate bomb scare incident was reported on flight KQ 762" that was scheduled to fly to Johannesburg, Kenya Airways (KQ) said.

"KQ would like to report that the passenger who raised the bomb scare has been taken into police custody.

"All the other passengers and crew have disembarked for security re-screening and the aircraft is undergoing extensive security checks."

Operations are now said to be back to normal.