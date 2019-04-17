Ivory Coast destroys 18,000 tonnes of dangerous rice

Ivory Coast destroys 18,000 tonnes of dangerous rice
Source: BBC
Date: 17-04-2019 Time: 03:04:19:pm
Share

Officials in Ivory Coast are destroying 18,000 tonnes of rice that has been declared unfit for human consumption.

The shipment of rice, from Myanmar (also known as Burma), had been refused entry at several West African ports in recent weeks, including Lome, Conakry and Accra.

The goods were finally unloaded in Abidjan and then tests were done, which showed there was a problem with the rice.

It is now being taken to a landfill site.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Return ¢6.5m ‘ghost’ funds recovered in NSS rot - PAC to BNI
Peru's former president kills himself ahead of arrest
Dust not settled on approved Bono Regional Minister – Minority hints
Staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel protests “racist” treatment by management

Latest Stories

Vodafone empowers students in Blockchain technology
2019 World Art Day marked with clean-up exercise
Football and spiritualism
Spurs stun Man City on away goals in modern classic
Easy Liverpool win at Porto sets up Barcelona semi-final
Dust not settled on approved Bono Regional Minister – Minority hints
Staff of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel protests “racist” treatment by management
Return ¢6.5m ‘ghost’ funds recovered in NSS rot - PAC to BNI

MOST POPULAR
Tema: Bank robbery foiled by police
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34

LIFESTYLE
Children with autism are gifts from God – Parent leads awareness campaign
ODD NEWS
Woman swallows 5-inch spoon while using it to dislodge fish bone stuck in her throat
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Vodafone empowers students in Blockchain technology
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC