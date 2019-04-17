Ousted Sudanese president sent to prison

Share

The former president, who turned 75 on New Years Day, ruled Sudan for three decades before being overthrown.

Ousted Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir has been removed from his presidential palace and transferred to a maximum-security prison under solitary confinement, according to a Reuters report released Wednesday.

Bashir is currently being held in Kobar, a small town close to the Blue Nile River. Following his detainment, several political prisoners have been freed.

But even after Sudan’s military overthrew the controversial leader, conflict still plagues the nation. Protests have ensued and demonstration leaders say they will persist until the Transitional Military Council (TMC) transfers power to a civilian-led authority, the report reads.

“The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), leading the revolt, has called for sweeping change to end violent crackdowns on dissent, purge corruption and cronyism and ease an economic crisis that worsened during Bashir’s last years in power,” according to the report.

To crack down on corruption in the country, TMC has ordered the central bank to seize suspicious funds and review all financial transfers since the beginning of the month, state news agency SUNA said.

Bashir is mostly known for organising crimes against humanity in the Darfur region in the western part of the country. Following the war crimes, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The original source of this article comes from a Reuters Africa report released on April 19. Khaled Abdelaziz reported the story from Sudan. Yousef Saba wrote the report and Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Anthony Deutsch in the Netherlands contributed.