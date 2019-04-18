This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

France’s Axa insured Notre Dame Art, 2 construction firms

France’s Axa insured Notre Dame Art, 2 construction firms
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 18-04-2019 Time: 02:04:41:pm
Share
A painting inside Notre Dame in Paris on April 16, 2019

French insurer Axa SA could be on the hook for potential payouts tied to the devastating fire that ripped through Notre-Dame Cathedral, but the government’s ownership of the landmark means the insurance industry could be spared from significant losses tied to the blaze.

Axa provided some coverage to two of the companies working on construction projects at the cathedral in Paris, Europe Echafaudage and Le Bras Freres, and its art group was involved in the insurance of certain artifacts and ceremonial objects in the cathedral, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The structure itself, which is classified as a historical monument, is self-insured by the state, not by Axa, she said.

The fire tore through Notre Dame on Monday, burning the building’s roof and causing its spire to collapse. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said that more than 800 million euros ($920 million) has been pledged to help restore the building.

The fire will end up being less of an issue for the insurance market because of the state’s ties to the cathedral, according to Robert LeBlanc, chairman and chief executive officer of Aon France, part of insurance brokerage Aon Plc.

“These things can be repaired,” said Michael Angell, church operations director at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, which has helped protect churches against fire risks for more than 130 years and doesn’t insure Notre Dame.

“It’s just a very long job, it’s a very complicated job because of the experts that are needed, and it is undoubtedly a very expensive job.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Financial Times reported Axa’s exposure late Tuesday.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Jailing Chinese 'Galamsey Queen' won't solve Ghana's problems - Snr. Minister
Industrial and Commercial Workers Union wades into brouhaha at Mövenpick
PDS blames GRIDco for Thursday’s intermittent power outages
NASA warns about massive asteroid

Latest Stories

Today's students are 'irrelevant' to tomorrow’s market - Ken Thompson
Awudome residents worried over GWCL failure to fix broken pipe
Old Mutual Ghana rewards top performing staff with trip to Zaina Lodge
3 people murdered by unknown assailants at Offuman
NASA warns about massive asteroid
Nigerian chief justice sacked
France’s Axa insured Notre Dame Art, 2 construction firms
Industrial and Commercial Workers Union wades into brouhaha at Mövenpick

MOST POPULAR
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
Imani Alert: Ghana discovers Africa’s biggest oil deposit but may lose $7.2bn

LIFESTYLE
Cooking this Easter? Think of eggs - Herbalife advises
ODD NEWS
Court charges two Kenyan lovers for screaming during sex
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Meet the firefighting robot that helped save Notre Dame
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC