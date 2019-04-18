North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon - state media

North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon - state media
Source: BBC
Date: 18-04-2019 Time: 02:04:49:am
Share
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea says it has test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon".

A report, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), gave few details but said the weapon came fitted with a "powerful warhead".

This would be the first public weapons test since talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement.

North Korea made a similar claim last year in what observers saw as an attempt to apply pressure on the US.

Last week, Mr Kim said Mr Trump needed to have the "right attitude" for talks to continue after the summit between the two broke up in February.

What is North Korea claiming?

According to KCNA, the test was overseen by Mr Kim himself.

The weapon has a "peculiar mode of guiding flight", KCNA reported, adding that the test was "conducted in various modes of firing at different targets".

Mr Kim said the development was "of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People's Army".

No other details were given, including if it was a type of missile. But the word tactical implies that it is a short-range weapon rather than the long-range ballistic missiles seen as a threat to the US.

Satellite images at North Korea's main nuclear site last week showed movement, suggesting the country could be reprocessing radioactive material into bomb fuel.

Last year, the North Korean leader said he would stop nuclear testing and launching of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities had been "verified".

The country claims to have developed a nuclear bomb small enough to fit on a long-range missile, as well as ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the mainland US.

North Korea analyst Ankit Panda noted that the latest announcement followed fresh US-South Korean military exercises, describing the reported test as "tit-for-tat".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
One dead, 10 arrested in failed take-over of Kintampo water falls
First look inside the new Boeing 777X
St Peters Old-Boys present awards to teachers
Today at the newsstands

Latest Stories

Chinese Ambassador promises to make Central Region popular in China
New Regions: If I were government and regional minister
AFCON 2019: Sports Ministry denies $8m budget for Black Stars
UNDP, Sahara Group to promote Sustainable Energy; SDGs in Africa
Son becomes top scoring Asian in Champions League history
VIDEO: NHIS target; Hit or miss?
Photo of the week: Strong directive, weak directors
First look inside the new Boeing 777X

MOST POPULAR
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
Imani Alert: Ghana discovers Africa’s biggest oil deposit but may lose $7.2bn

LIFESTYLE
Raising three kids is organized chaos. Here’s why I’m having a fourth
ODD NEWS
Long-lost $50,000 lottery ticket found one day before expiration
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Meet the firefighting robot that helped save Notre Dame
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC