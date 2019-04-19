This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Bill Gates trends on Twitter after phone call with Nigeria's Buhari

Bill Gates trends on Twitter after phone call with Nigeria's Buhari
Source: BBC
Date: 19-04-2019 Time: 08:04:53:am
Share
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Bill Gates is trending on Twitter in Nigeria following a phone conversation between the Microsoft founder and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari's personal assistant Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

But some Nigerians on Twitter have been asking whether it was really Mr Gates who made the phone call or the other way round:

Other people imagined the reaction of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, who according to media reports, has said he would call experts from Microsoft, IBM and Oracle to testify that he defeated Mr Buhari in the election


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Gov't urged to implement new primary school curriculum from 2020-2021 academic year
Easter: Judas teaches us to always go back to God for mercy- Joyce Aryee
7 'outdated' dating rules we should bring back
Elizabeth Ohene writes: Constant threats debase us all

Latest Stories

Easter: Judas teaches us to always go back to God for mercy- Joyce Aryee
No legal ‘shisha’ joints in Ghana – FDA warns
Gov't urged to implement new primary school curriculum from 2020-2021 academic year
7 'outdated' dating rules we should bring back
Elizabeth Ohene writes: Constant threats debase us all
Man trades two cases of beer for 'unicorn' sheep
Facebook copied email contacts of 1.5m users
Buying a $1 Italy dream house just got even easier

MOST POPULAR
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
Gov't explains perceived Nkrumah snub in new curriculum

LIFESTYLE
No legal ‘shisha’ joints in Ghana – FDA warns
ODD NEWS
Man trades two cases of beer for 'unicorn' sheep
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook copied email contacts of 1.5m users
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC