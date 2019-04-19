Bill Gates trends on Twitter after phone call with Nigeria's Buhari

Share

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Bill Gates is trending on Twitter in Nigeria following a phone conversation between the Microsoft founder and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari's personal assistant Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

Yesterday night, one of the world’s richest men, @BillGates called President @MBuhari to congratulate him on his resounding election victory, winning a second four-year term of office. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 17, 2019

Mr. @BillGates said he’s happy to be associated with President @MBuhari, restated his commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity and well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also expressed willingness to do more for the country. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 17, 2019

But some Nigerians on Twitter have been asking whether it was really Mr Gates who made the phone call or the other way round:

Gates: Hello President Buhari.



PMB: Ah! Billy Billy.



Gates: Yeah, whatever! I just wanna discuss status of my NGO projects in your country....



~Next Day~



Buhari Media: Bill Gates has called President Buhari to congratulate him on Election victory. Gates expressed joy at... — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) April 18, 2019

Other people imagined the reaction of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, who according to media reports, has said he would call experts from Microsoft, IBM and Oracle to testify that he defeated Mr Buhari in the election