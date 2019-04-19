This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Mali violence: PM and entire government resigns

Mali violence: PM and entire government resigns
Source: BBC
Date: 19-04-2019 Time: 08:04:24:am
Share

The prime minister of Mali and his entire government have resigned, following an upsurge of violence in the country.

On Wednesday, a motion of no confidence was submitted as MPs blamed Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga for failing to handle the unrest.

Last month, scores of herders were killed by a rival ethnic group.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a statement that he accepted Mr Maiga and his ministers' resignation.

"A prime minister will be named very soon and a new government will be put in place after consultations with all political forces," the statement said.

Mali has been struggling to control violence since Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist extremists gripped the desert north of the country in 2012.

Despite an ongoing military drive and a 2015 peace agreement, jihadists still dominate areas huge areas of the country, having migrated from the north to the more heavily populated centre of the country.

The government has come under increasing pressure over its inability to restore stability, particularly after the massacre of 160 Fulani herders in the Mopti region.

Armed with guns and machetes, the attackers appeared to be members of the Dogon ethnic group, which has a long history of tension with the nomadic Fulani people.

The country was shocked by the killings and tens of thousands of people protested on the streets of the capital Bamako on April 5.

The president said in a televised address on Tuesday that he had "heard the anger".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Gov't urged to implement new primary school curriculum from 2020-2021 academic year
Easter: Judas teaches us to always go back to God for mercy- Joyce Aryee
7 'outdated' dating rules we should bring back
Elizabeth Ohene writes: Constant threats debase us all

Latest Stories

Easter: Judas teaches us to always go back to God for mercy- Joyce Aryee
No legal ‘shisha’ joints in Ghana – FDA warns
Gov't urged to implement new primary school curriculum from 2020-2021 academic year
7 'outdated' dating rules we should bring back
Elizabeth Ohene writes: Constant threats debase us all
Man trades two cases of beer for 'unicorn' sheep
Facebook copied email contacts of 1.5m users
Buying a $1 Italy dream house just got even easier

MOST POPULAR
BPS reveals ‘very disturbing developments’ about Accra-Tema Motorway
Military couple among perished flood victims
NADMO retrieves 7 bodies from flood waters after Sunday's downpour
Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
Gov't explains perceived Nkrumah snub in new curriculum

LIFESTYLE
No legal ‘shisha’ joints in Ghana – FDA warns
ODD NEWS
Man trades two cases of beer for 'unicorn' sheep
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook copied email contacts of 1.5m users
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC