A large hoard of cash has been found at the home of Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir and he is now being investigated for money laundering, prosecutors say.
Security services found euros, dollars and Sudanese pounds totalling more than $130m (£100m).
The ex-leader was placed under house arrest after months of protests led to his removal.
Reports say Mr Bashir is now being held at the Kobar high-security prison.
A source in Sudan's judiciary told Reuters news agency that suitcases loaded with more than $351,000, €6m ($6.7m; £5.2m) and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105m) were found at Mr Bashir's home.
The source also confirmed Mr Bashir was under investigation, telling Reuters prosecutors would "question the former president in Kobar prison".
A picture carried by the Netherlands-based media outlet Radio Dabanga shows men in army uniforms standing over what appears to be several sacks full of cash.
#Sudan authorities seize Al #Bashir cash stash #bashirhasfallen #SudanNews #SudanProtests #SudanUprising #Sudan_Revolts #Sudan_UpRising https://t.co/sup6OnZ9TP pic.twitter.com/oPID9FZNhI— Radio Dabanga (@Radiodabanga) April 19, 2019
The money, which Radio Dabanga says was shown to reporters, was stuffed in bags designed to contain 50kg (110lbs) of grain.
On Saturday, Sudan's attorney general said a new committee would be set up to oversee anti-corruption investigations.
But despite moves to hold Mr Bashir and others to account, Sudan's army does not appear to have the confidence of protesters demanding civilian rule, BBC Africa correspondent, Alastair Leithead, says.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- More than 200 killed in Sri Lanka attacks
- Sudan: Army to respond to protesters demand for a civilian authority within a week
- South Africa hit by deadly Easter church collapse
- Sudan crisis: Cash hoard found at al-Bashir's home
- Two teen girls arrested for 'plotting nine murders' in Florida
- Sudan protesters 'to name transitional government'
- Notre Dame rector says ‘computer glitch’ likely started cathedral fire
- Indian man 'chops off finger' after voting for wrong party
- Mueller report: Democrats keep pressure on Trump over Russia
- Mali violence: PM and entire government resigns
- Bill Gates trends on Twitter after phone call with Nigeria's Buhari
- NASA warns about massive asteroid
- Nigerian chief justice sacked
- France’s Axa insured Notre Dame Art, 2 construction firms
- North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon - state media