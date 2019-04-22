Grandma has arrived! Megan Markle's mother arrives in London ahead of birth of Royal Baby

Share

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal baby is almost here!

The Duchess of Sussex’s mom, Doria Ragland, has arrived in the U.K. from Los Angeles ahead of the birth of her first grandchild, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In a statement previously released by Kensington Palace in October, Doria, 62, shared her reaction to her daughter’s pregnancy announcement as the rest of the world learned Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are expecting their first child together.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor in L.A., has a close relationship with her daughter and was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend the royal wedding in May.

Doria — who had visited Meghan and Harry in the months leading up to their nuptials — was by her daughter’s side for Meghan’s first royal hosting event in September.

RELATED: 4 Things to Know About Meghan Markle’s ‘Friendly’ Mom, Doria Ragland

She joined Prince Harry in accompanying Meghan to Kensington Palace for a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty

Doria met members of the Hubb Community Kitchen and beamed as Meghan spoke about how the women welcomed her. Speaking with guests, Doria said she was “head over heels” about her daughter’s accomplishment.

The royal family has also welcomed Doria. After Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her royal wedding, he escorted the bride’s mother down the steps of St. George’s Chapel following the ceremony.

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

And while there’s no doubt that Doria will be a hands-on grandmother to Meghan and Harry’s first child, she won’t be sharing a roof with the newest member of the royal family.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite reports that Meghan’s mother will be moving into the couple’s new home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, sources tell PEOPLE that Doria, who is based in Los Angeles, will not be a live-in grandmother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Source: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Doria may have rooms set aside for her in the cottage, located close to the house where Harry and Meghan’s evening wedding party was held and where their engagement photos were taken, but she’s not making a permanent move there.

Meghan and Harry announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children. The palace will, however, announce when the Duchess of Sussex is in labor.

Royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.