This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Innovative child malaria vaccine to be tested in Malawi

Innovative child malaria vaccine to be tested in Malawi
Source: BBC
Date: 23-04-2019 Time: 07:04:57:am
Share

A large-scale trial of what has been called the world's first malaria vaccine to give partial protection to children is due to start in Malawi.

The RTS,S vaccine trains the immune system to attack the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquito bites.

Earlier, smaller trials showed that nearly 40% of the 5-to-17-month-olds who received it were protected.

Malaria cases appear to be on the rise again after a decade of success in combating the deadly disease.

According to the most recent annual figures, global malaria cases are no longer falling, sparking concerns about its resurgence.

More than 90% of both those who were infected and the 435,000 who died were in Africa. Children are particularly vulnerable.

Malawi saw nearly five million confirmed cases in 2017 and it has been chosen, along with Kenya and Ghana, to be used in the large-scale pilot of the RTS,S vaccine.

Three-decade development

The countries were picked because they already run large programmes to tackle malaria, including the use of bed nets, yet still have high numbers of cases.

The vaccine has been more than three decades in the making, with scientists from drugs company GSK creating it in 1987.

Years of testing supported by a host of organisations, including the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative, and costing an estimated $1bn (£770m) have led to this point.

malaria kills 1

This latest phase is being co-ordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which says the vaccine is the first to provide some protection to children.

The nearly 40% efficacy is not high in comparison with vaccines for other diseases, but the WHO says RTS,S will add to the preventative measures, such as bed nets and insecticides, already being used, AFP news agency reports.

"A vaccine that is highly efficacious, 90% or so, that's not in view at this point," the WHO's Mary Hamel is quoted by Bloomberg as saying. "But this vaccine getting to where it is shows that a malaria vaccine can be made. It will be a pathfinder."

The vaccine needs to be given four times - once a month for three months and then a fourth dose 18 months later.

This stage of the trial is expected to be completed by 2023, according to Path.

The pilot begins in Malawi and will start in Kenya and Ghana in the coming weeks.

 

 

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Living to 100: The chief Imam’s life through the years
Politicians are like prostitutes claiming to be virgins – Man goes wild at business summit
Sharubutu@100: Your speeches evoke wisdom - Rawlings celebrates Chief Imam
Woman wakes after 27 years in coma

Latest Stories

Ghana misses top 10 African destinations to visit in 2018
Hundreds benefit from free health screening in Dodowa
William Amponsah wins 2019 Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon
Dear Gender Minister…, Get Serious!
Photos: Okyeame Kwame dazzles at ‘Made in Ghana’ album launch
Politicians are like prostitutes claiming to be virgins – Man goes wild at business summit
26 years of courtesy calls on Chief Imam in Photos
Twitter users rise as firm targets abuse

MOST POPULAR
Otumfuo@20: Ya-Na Mahama's arrival blocks Manhyia traffic
Yvonne Nelson deletes daughter’s Instagram page after Nana Aba's shade?
Gov't explains perceived Nkrumah snub in new curriculum
Just fix the road - Family of military couple that died in floods urges gov’t
Police on manhunt for Nigerians who kidnapped Estonian mission head

LIFESTYLE
Hundreds benefit from free health screening in Dodowa
ODD NEWS
Woman wakes after 27 years in coma
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter users rise as firm targets abuse
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC